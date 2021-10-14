SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 31,843 Shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) by 264.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,843 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.16% of AdvanSix worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 3,961.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 134,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 829.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

ASIX stock opened at $44.23 on Thursday. AdvanSix Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $45.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.73.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.45. AdvanSix had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $437.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.80 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that AdvanSix Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

