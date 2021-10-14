STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) Short Interest Update

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,700 shares, a decline of 62.2% from the September 15th total of 128,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 74,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

SSKN stock opened at $1.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.97 million, a P/E ratio of -21.22 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.57. STRATA Skin Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The medical device company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 million. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative net margin of 11.88% and a negative return on equity of 19.90%. Equities analysts anticipate that STRATA Skin Sciences will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SSKN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet raised shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSKN. 22NW LP acquired a new stake in STRATA Skin Sciences in the second quarter worth about $2,299,000. Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in STRATA Skin Sciences by 13.3% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,273,401 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 149,851 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in STRATA Skin Sciences by 8.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 799,614 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 60,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in STRATA Skin Sciences by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,209 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 6,688 shares in the last quarter. 28.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About STRATA Skin Sciences

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc is a medical technology company in Dermatology and Plastic Surgery. It engages in developing, commercializing and marketing products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions. The firm operates through the following segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

