Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) Price Target Increased to $6.50 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $5.00 to $6.50 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on FLMN. Jonestrading restated a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an overweight rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Falcon Minerals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.88.

FLMN opened at $6.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Falcon Minerals has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $6.25. The company has a market capitalization of $539.86 million, a PE ratio of 103.52 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.78.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $16.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.00 million. Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 6.64%. Equities analysts forecast that Falcon Minerals will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.66%. This is a boost from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,200.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Falcon Minerals by 4,503.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 10,538 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Falcon Minerals during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Falcon Minerals during the first quarter valued at $52,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Falcon Minerals during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. 30.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Falcon Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

