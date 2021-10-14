Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock.

MAR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet raised Marriott International from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $145.93.

Marriott International stock opened at $154.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79. Marriott International has a 1 year low of $88.92 and a 1 year high of $159.98. The company has a market cap of $50.35 billion, a PE ratio of 145.87 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.86.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 83.60% and a net margin of 3.51%. Marriott International’s revenue was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Marriott International will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Marriott International news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $805,311.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 13,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $2,072,052.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,760 shares of company stock valued at $5,308,670. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,915,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,807,000 after buying an additional 331,734 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,397,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,006,000 after buying an additional 113,663 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,424,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,189,000 after purchasing an additional 223,354 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,130,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,038,000 after purchasing an additional 41,392 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 6.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,874,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,432,000 after purchasing an additional 165,986 shares during the period. 58.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

