Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $132.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Horizon Therapeutics Public’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.53 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.91 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.61 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.96 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.11 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $118.82.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Shares of HZNP opened at $114.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a PE ratio of 51.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.64. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 1-year low of $66.41 and a 1-year high of $116.34.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $832.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.69 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 27.41%. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s quarterly revenue was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael G. Grey sold 5,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.74, for a total transaction of $2,543,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 185,206 shares of company stock valued at $19,994,717. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the third quarter worth $219,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.5% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 15.6% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.3% during the third quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.2% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.