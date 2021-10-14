Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OTEX shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Open Text from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Open Text from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Open Text from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Open Text from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OTEX. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Open Text by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,599,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $341,961,000 after buying an additional 1,791,690 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Open Text by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 17,940,141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $912,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,450 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Open Text by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,144,004 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $362,790,000 after purchasing an additional 916,107 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Open Text by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,676,353 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $197,996,000 after purchasing an additional 549,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Open Text by 418.4% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 650,560 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,071,000 after purchasing an additional 525,075 shares in the last quarter. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Open Text stock opened at $49.41 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Open Text has a 1-year low of $36.18 and a 1-year high of $55.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.73 and a beta of 0.94.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. Open Text had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The business had revenue of $893.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Open Text will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2209 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Open Text’s payout ratio is 27.16%.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

