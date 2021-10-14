Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 600,200 shares, an increase of 155.3% from the September 15th total of 235,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 398,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have commented on SNPO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Snap One in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Snap One in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Snap One in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Snap One in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Snap One from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.70.

SNPO opened at $15.14 on Thursday. Snap One has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $23.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.21.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $253.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.97 million. As a group, analysts expect that Snap One will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Snap One Company Profile

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

