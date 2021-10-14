Short Interest in Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) Decreases By 62.2%

Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decrease of 62.2% from the September 15th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Global Self Storage by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global Self Storage during the second quarter worth $90,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Self Storage by 5.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Self Storage by 19.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 88,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 14,393 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Self Storage by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 652,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 20,154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SELF opened at $5.36 on Thursday. Global Self Storage has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $6.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $57.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%.

Global Self Storage Company Profile

Global Self Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation and management of self storage facilities. The company was founded on September 1, 1983 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

