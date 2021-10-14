Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases New Position in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:FLQL)

Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:FLQL) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FLQL. Crabel Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 5,334 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 2,289.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 122,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,898,000 after buying an additional 117,151 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,409,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,418,000.

Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $42.64 on Thursday. Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $25.40 and a 52 week high of $30.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.85.

