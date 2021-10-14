Advisory Services Network LLC Invests $152,000 in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CIT Group in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CIT Group in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in CIT Group during the second quarter worth about $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in CIT Group by 199.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in CIT Group by 69.6% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.81.

CIT opened at $51.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.90. CIT Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.81 and a 1 year high of $56.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.85. CIT Group had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 20.29%. The firm had revenue of $478.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CIT Group Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio is -200.00%.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions, commercial finance, rail, and real estate finance and business capital.

