Advisory Services Network LLC Invests $155,000 in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,717 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 31,286 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $737,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $1,015,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 21.1% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 117,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,606,000 after buying an additional 20,441 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $922,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

Shares of RILY stock opened at $59.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.97. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.27 and a 1 year high of $78.95.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $336.77 million during the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 90.93%.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from B. Riley Financial’s previous None dividend of $0.35. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%.

In related news, CEO Andrew Moore acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.20 per share, for a total transaction of $301,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,132,431.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bryant R. Riley acquired 1,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.98 per share, with a total value of $117,158.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 204,808 shares of company stock valued at $12,609,671 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Financial Consulting; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands; and Corporate and Other.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RILY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY).

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.