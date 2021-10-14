The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Stock Holdings in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,461 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.05% of Trupanion worth $2,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 1st quarter worth $3,535,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Trupanion by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 496,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in Trupanion by 9.1% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 43,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,044,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Trupanion in the second quarter valued at $2,346,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Trupanion by 103.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 112,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,578,000 after acquiring an additional 57,098 shares during the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trupanion alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $89.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.90. Trupanion, Inc. has a one year low of $69.74 and a one year high of $126.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.43 and a beta of 1.85.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $168.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.03 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.07, for a total transaction of $420,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gavin Friedman sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total transaction of $31,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,142 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRUP. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.50.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.