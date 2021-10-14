SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 376 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,705 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 376 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IT. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 54,669 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 78,736 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,373,000 after purchasing an additional 12,649 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,937,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 8,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,267 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.40, for a total transaction of $1,311,675.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,634,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,177 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.50, for a total transaction of $992,812.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,222 shares of company stock valued at $6,176,175 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

IT opened at $306.40 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $307.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $256.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $115.86 and a one year high of $327.20.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 67.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $322.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.00.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

