Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) PT Raised to C$18.00

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) had its price objective boosted by National Bankshares from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ELD. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Eldorado Gold to C$17.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a C$11.79 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Eldorado Gold to C$16.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$16.72.

ELD opened at C$11.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.61 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.31. Eldorado Gold has a 12-month low of C$9.52 and a 12-month high of C$18.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 116.18.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$286.56 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eldorado Gold will post 0.9300001 EPS for the current year.

In other Eldorado Gold news, Senior Officer Lisa Marie Ower sold 9,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.05, for a total transaction of C$94,118.25.

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

