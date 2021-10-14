Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Given “Overweight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ZURVY. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zurich Insurance Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of ZURVY stock opened at $41.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $62.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.56. Zurich Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $32.76 and a fifty-two week high of $44.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 40.14 and a current ratio of 40.14.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products and related services. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses. The Property and Casualty Regions segment provides motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses on both a local and global basis.

