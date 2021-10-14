thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ThyssenKrupp AG engages in the production of steel. It operates through the following business areas Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Materials Services, Steel Europe and Steel Americas. Components Technology business area offers components for the automotive, construction and engineering sectors. Elevator Technology business area constructs and modernizes elevators, escalators, moving walks, stair and platform lifts, and passenger boarding bridges. Industrial Solutions business area is an international supplier in special and large-scale plant construction as well as naval shipbuilding. Materials Services business area distributes materials and provides complex technical services for the production and manufacturing sectors. Steel Europe business area involves in the flat carbon steel activities. Steel America business area produces, processes, and markets steel products in North and South America. ThyssenKrupp AG is headquartered in Essen, Germany. “

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of TKAMY opened at $9.83 on Wednesday. thyssenkrupp has a 1 year low of $4.48 and a 1 year high of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.17.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 billion. thyssenkrupp had a net margin of 34.16% and a negative return on equity of 39.49%. Equities analysts expect that thyssenkrupp will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

ThyssenKrupp AG is an international group of companies comprising largely independent industrial and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Marine Systems, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Corporate. The Components Technology segment offers components for the automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for the wind turbines.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on thyssenkrupp (TKAMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.