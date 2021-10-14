DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.60.

DV has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of NYSE:DV opened at $31.31 on Thursday. DoubleVerify has a 1 year low of $27.16 and a 1 year high of $48.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.14. The company has a quick ratio of 11.91, a current ratio of 11.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.20 million. Analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth $28,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth $41,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth $45,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth $93,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

