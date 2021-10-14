Advisory Services Network LLC Has $167,000 Stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 22.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,344 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 4,866 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Kinross Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,814,000. Condire Management LP acquired a new position in Kinross Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,023,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Kinross Gold by 64.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,958,177 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $56,747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518,677 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Kinross Gold by 43.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,438,586 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $72,635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Kinross Gold by 3.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 81,290,925 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $516,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KGC shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.25 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.56.

Shares of Kinross Gold stock opened at $6.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Kinross Gold Co. has a twelve month low of $5.18 and a twelve month high of $9.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.77 and its 200 day moving average is $6.64.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.97%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 15.58%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

