Advisory Services Network LLC Makes New Investment in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,388 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,796,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $425,072,000 after acquiring an additional 482,039 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,196,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,202,000 after buying an additional 150,429 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 164.0% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,328,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,773,000 after buying an additional 1,446,914 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,153,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,108,000 after buying an additional 592,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,796,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,109,000 after buying an additional 106,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

CHKP opened at $120.96 on Thursday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $109.07 and a 12-month high of $139.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.52.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.96 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.54.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

