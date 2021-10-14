State of Wisconsin Investment Board Makes New Investment in Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 58,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.10% of Humanigen as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HGEN. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Humanigen during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humanigen in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humanigen in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Humanigen in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Humanigen by 21.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Humanigen alerts:

Shares of Humanigen stock opened at $6.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $379.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of -1.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.65. Humanigen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.68 and a fifty-two week high of $29.20.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $1.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Humanigen, Inc. will post -3.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Humanigen news, insider Dale Chappell sold 109,647 shares of Humanigen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $1,871,674.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 257,687 shares of company stock valued at $4,407,552 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Humanigen to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Humanigen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Humanigen from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Humanigen from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Humanigen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

About Humanigen

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

See Also: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Humanigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humanigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.