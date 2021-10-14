Advisory Services Network LLC Invests $171,000 in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OSPN. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of OneSpan by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of OneSpan by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of OneSpan by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,378,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,775,000 after acquiring an additional 216,873 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of OneSpan by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of OneSpan by 139.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 544,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,352,000 after acquiring an additional 317,717 shares in the last quarter. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get OneSpan alerts:

In other news, Director Alfred A. Nietzel bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.83 per share, with a total value of $188,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 26,000 shares of OneSpan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $374,250 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OSPN. TheStreet lowered shares of OneSpan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneSpan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of OneSpan in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OneSpan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

OSPN stock opened at $20.27 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.40. The company has a market capitalization of $815.08 million, a P/E ratio of -42.23 and a beta of 0.56. OneSpan Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.77 and a 52-week high of $29.17.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $52.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.18 million. OneSpan had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a negative return on equity of 5.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About OneSpan

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

Recommended Story: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN).

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.