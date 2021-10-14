BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 3,656 Shares of Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,716 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,656 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Orrstown Financial Services were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORRF. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 1.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 127.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of ORRF stock opened at $23.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.47 and a 200-day moving average of $23.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $25.91. The firm has a market cap of $268.52 million, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.00.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The company had revenue of $28.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.03 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Orrstown Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Orrstown Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 30.16%.

In other Orrstown Financial Services news, CEO Thomas R. Quinn, Jr. sold 8,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $186,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 8,583 shares of company stock valued at $193,433 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business financial services. It also offers commercial banking and trust business services which involves accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans. The company was founded on November 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, PA.

