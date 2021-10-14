State of Wisconsin Investment Board Reduces Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 20,551 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group during the first quarter worth $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 78.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 10,833.3% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 111.9% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 763 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

ALK stock opened at $57.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.54. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 1.76. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.06 and a 1-year high of $74.25.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 15.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 262.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.54) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $278,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 14,665 shares of company stock valued at $863,007 over the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

