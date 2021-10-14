State of Wisconsin Investment Board Grows Position in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) by 66.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Avidity Biosciences were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 9,965 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,700,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,726,000 after purchasing an additional 10,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 24,706 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Avidity Biosciences alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Avidity Biosciences from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avidity Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.60.

In other news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp acquired 800,000 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $14,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Avidity Biosciences stock opened at $22.10 on Thursday. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.58 and a 1-year high of $36.02. The company has a market cap of $832.51 million, a PE ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.47.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 26.48% and a negative net margin of 846.95%. Research analysts expect that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avidity Biosciences Profile

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Avidity Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidity Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.