ProShare Advisors LLC Lowers Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $2,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 215.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 303.0% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 101.8% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 416.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter valued at $197,000.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BJ. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.18 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.08.

Shares of BJ stock opened at $56.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.70. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.07 and a 52-week high of $59.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.91 and its 200 day moving average is $49.84.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 121.98% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP William C. Werner sold 36,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $1,998,099.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,078 shares in the company, valued at $6,419,113.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Graham Luce sold 4,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $202,246.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,539.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,360 shares of company stock worth $6,651,931 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

