ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 40,462 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 40,462 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNP has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.18.

Shares of CNP opened at $25.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.04. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.31 and a 52 week high of $27.19. The stock has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.98.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is presently 45.71%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

