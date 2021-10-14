ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 130.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 33.4% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 78.9% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 258.6% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the second quarter worth $56,000. 57.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WPC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Capital One Financial raised shares of W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.83.

WPC opened at $77.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.68 and a fifty-two week high of $82.37.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $319.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.03 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 36.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.052 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 88.82%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

