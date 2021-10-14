ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,348 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $1,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZION. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 21,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter valued at $694,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 46,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 18,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter worth $404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

ZION opened at $62.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.94. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $29.83 and a 52 week high of $64.65. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.79. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $125.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.33%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZION. B. Riley upped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist upped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.88.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

