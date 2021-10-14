ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 51,220 Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 204.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,220 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Alkermes in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Alkermes during the first quarter worth $111,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 600.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,480 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Alkermes during the first quarter worth $121,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Alkermes during the first quarter worth $133,000.

NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $31.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.48. Alkermes plc has a 1 year low of $15.35 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.60, a P/E/G ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.97.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $303.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.83 million. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 5.71%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alkermes plc will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alkermes news, Director Emily Peterson Alva acquired 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.22 per share, with a total value of $49,863.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,863. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 14,000 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $364,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,303,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ALKS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Alkermes from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America lowered Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Alkermes in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

