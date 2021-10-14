First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Short Interest Up 182.6% in September

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,100 shares, an increase of 182.6% from the September 15th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 151,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,691,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $429,000. Barber Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,720,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 202,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,629,000 after buying an additional 10,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000.

NASDAQ TDIV opened at $56.42 on Thursday. First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund has a one year low of $41.54 and a one year high of $59.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%.

