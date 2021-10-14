Software Acquisition Group Inc III (NASDAQ:SWAGU) Short Interest Update

Software Acquisition Group Inc III (NASDAQ:SWAGU) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of SWAGU opened at $10.12 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.05. Software Acquisition Group Inc III has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $10.14.

