Short Interest in iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE) Rises By 362.6%

iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 60,600 shares, an increase of 362.6% from the September 15th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 12,034 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 10,742.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 26,855 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP grew its position in iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 22,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 6,618 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI UAE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 181,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of UAE opened at $14.60 on Thursday. iShares MSCI UAE ETF has a 12-month low of $10.39 and a 12-month high of $15.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.28.

