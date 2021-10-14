State of Wisconsin Investment Board Reduces Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 5.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,417 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 970 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Ciena by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,138 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Ciena by 8.9% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 654,222 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,219,000 after acquiring an additional 53,291 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ciena in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Ciena by 92.4% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 104,495 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,945,000 after purchasing an additional 50,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 15.9% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ciena alerts:

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $52.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.83. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $38.03 and a 52-week high of $61.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.15.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Ciena had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $988.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $103,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $276,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,669 shares of company stock worth $2,797,489 over the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CIEN shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ciena presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.27.

About Ciena

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.