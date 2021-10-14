State of Wisconsin Investment Board Increases Position in Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,015 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Retail Properties of America were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RPAI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Retail Properties of America during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Retail Properties of America by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 190,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Retail Properties of America by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 4,357 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Retail Properties of America by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 60,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 6,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Retail Properties of America by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,498,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,666,000 after buying an additional 198,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Retail Properties of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of RPAI opened at $13.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.16. Retail Properties of America, Inc. has a one year low of $5.14 and a one year high of $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.89 and a beta of 1.77.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 4.32%. Analysts predict that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm’s retail operating portfolio includes: power centers; neighborhood and community centers; and lifestyle centers and multi-tenant retail-focused mixed-use properties, as well as single-user retail properties. The company was founded on March 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

