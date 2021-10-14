Man Group (LON:EMG) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Man Group (LON:EMG) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Man Group from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 270 ($3.53) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Man Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Man Group from GBX 255 ($3.33) to GBX 253 ($3.31) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 208.36 ($2.72).

Man Group stock opened at GBX 222.90 ($2.91) on Wednesday. Man Group has a 12-month low of GBX 105.90 ($1.38) and a 12-month high of GBX 223.40 ($2.92). The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 210.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 311.78. The stock has a market cap of £3.16 billion and a PE ratio of 13.51.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Man Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.64%.

In related news, insider Richard Berliand acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 196 ($2.56) per share, with a total value of £49,000 ($64,018.81).

Man Group Company Profile

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

