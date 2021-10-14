Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 535 Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 34.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 998 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Kforce were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 590,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,645,000 after acquiring an additional 184,269 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kforce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,480,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,238,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,981,000 after acquiring an additional 98,950 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 331.4% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 115,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,243,000 after acquiring an additional 88,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kforce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,492,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

KFRC opened at $66.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.63 and its 200 day moving average is $59.94. Kforce Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.98 and a 12-month high of $69.00.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $403.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.31 million. Kforce had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 40.11%. As a group, research analysts predict that Kforce Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.69%.

In other Kforce news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 15,308 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $964,710.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 3,500 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $229,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,808 shares of company stock worth $4,722,285. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

