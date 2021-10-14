Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $82,000 Holdings in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) by 188.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in The RealReal were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in The RealReal by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The RealReal by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in The RealReal in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of The RealReal by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of The RealReal by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ REAL opened at $11.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 3.09. The RealReal, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.18 and a 52-week high of $30.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.34.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $104.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.27 million. The RealReal had a negative net margin of 60.88% and a negative return on equity of 105.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. Analysts forecast that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on REAL shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of The RealReal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of The RealReal in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The RealReal from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The RealReal in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

In other The RealReal news, insider Arnon Katz sold 2,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $26,757.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $421,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,777,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,049,934.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,164 shares of company stock valued at $1,823,295 in the last quarter. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

