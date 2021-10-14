Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Holdings in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) by 25.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,603 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 5,440 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Hudbay Minerals were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 268.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,847 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 12,997 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 178.9% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 42,903 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 27,518 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

HBM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial raised Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.50 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $7.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.33, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.33 and a twelve month high of $9.60.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $404.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.66 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. The company’s revenue was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.0079 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.2%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.35%.

Hudbay Minerals Profile

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

