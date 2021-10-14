Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,788,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600,424 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 15.28% of Gannett worth $119,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GCI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Gannett by 384.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 561,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 445,206 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Gannett by 478.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 438,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 362,700 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Gannett during the second quarter worth $1,598,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Gannett by 398.8% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 330,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 264,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Gannett by 27.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,080,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,813,000 after purchasing an additional 233,325 shares during the last quarter. 62.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Gannett from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

In related news, Director Laurence Tarica purchased 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.42 per share, with a total value of $166,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 550,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,532,688.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GCI opened at $6.11 on Thursday. Gannett Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $7.05. The stock has a market cap of $871.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.30 and a 200-day moving average of $5.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.46. Gannett had a negative return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $804.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.32) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gannett Co., Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

About Gannett

Gannett Media Corp. provided media and marketing solutions. The company was headquartered in McLean, VA.

