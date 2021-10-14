Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 26.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,009 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.08% of Group 1 Automotive worth $2,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eminence Capital LP grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,075,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,772,000 after acquiring an additional 4,181 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 10,022.4% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,072,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,800,000 after buying an additional 1,062,372 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 201.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 345,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,466,000 after buying an additional 230,535 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 306,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,407,000 after buying an additional 21,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,361,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Group 1 Automotive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.50.

GPI stock opened at $184.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $174.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.25. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $102.68 and a one year high of $206.41.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $10.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.13 by $3.18. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 33.86%. Equities research analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 31.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is presently 7.53%.

Group 1 Automotive Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.