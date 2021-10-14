BlackRock Inc. Buys 2,249,662 Shares of Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) by 232.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,216,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,249,662 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Eargo worth $128,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EAR. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eargo during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Eargo by 126.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Eargo by 466.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eargo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Eargo by 132.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EAR opened at $7.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.24 and a quick ratio of 8.11. Eargo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $76.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.81. The firm has a market cap of $286.23 million and a P/E ratio of -5.83.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $22.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.14 million. Eargo had a negative net margin of 52.33% and a negative return on equity of 39.32%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eargo, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Nina Richardson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $60,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Eargo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Eargo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $44.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eargo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Eargo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

