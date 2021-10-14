Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Shares Acquired by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,775 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,558 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Kirby were worth $8,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Kirby by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 272,887 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,277,000 after buying an additional 11,879 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Kirby during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,364,000. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Kirby by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,050 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Kirby by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 42,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kirby during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,270,000. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kirby alerts:

In other Kirby news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total value of $56,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

Shares of KEX opened at $54.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.02 and its 200-day moving average is $59.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Kirby Co. has a 12-month low of $35.76 and a 12-month high of $70.60.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $559.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.30 million. Kirby had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 1.83%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.