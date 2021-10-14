Legal & General Group Plc Increases Stock Position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,751 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.07% of Chegg worth $8,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Chegg by 3.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,600,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,545,863,000 after purchasing an additional 670,026 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Chegg by 31.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,719,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $475,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,848 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Chegg by 147.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,594,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,901 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Chegg by 2.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,482,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,638,000 after purchasing an additional 59,530 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Chegg by 32.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,826,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,429,000 after purchasing an additional 447,050 shares during the period. 97.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on CHGG. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Chegg from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chegg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Chegg in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.72.

Shares of NYSE CHGG opened at $63.50 on Thursday. Chegg, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.18 and a 12-month high of $115.21. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of -158.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 18.64 and a quick ratio of 18.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.19.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Chegg had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $198.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

