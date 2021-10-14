Legal & General Group Plc Cuts Stock Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 14.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,518 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Medpace were worth $8,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Medpace by 8.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 496,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,444,000 after acquiring an additional 37,040 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Medpace by 4.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 445,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,082,000 after purchasing an additional 17,634 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Medpace by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 317,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Medpace by 8.6% in the first quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 308,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,650,000 after purchasing an additional 24,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Medpace by 1.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 295,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares during the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medpace alerts:

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $183.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $185.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.97. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.48 and a twelve month high of $199.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 39.56 and a beta of 1.33.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Medpace had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $278.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.20 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 9,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.42, for a total value of $1,679,358.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,905,816.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 14,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.29, for a total value of $2,664,692.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,002,344 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,176,663.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,399 shares of company stock worth $20,489,778 over the last quarter. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on MEDP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.90 price objective on shares of Medpace in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Further Reading: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.