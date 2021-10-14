Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “voestalpine AG is engaged in the production, processing and distribution of steel products. Its operating division consists of Steel, Special Steel, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. Steel division focuses on the production and processing of flat steel products for the automotive, white goods and construction industries. Special Steel division segment manufactures tool steel and high-speed steel. Metal Engineering division produces rails and turnout products, rod wire, drawn wire, premium seamless tubes and welding filler materials. Metal Forming division offers special sections, tube products, and precision strip steel as well as pre-finished system components. Other segment provides coordination services and assistance to the subsidiaries. voestalpine AG is headquartered in Linz, Austria. “

Get Voestalpine alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on VLPNY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Voestalpine from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Voestalpine from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Erste Group cut Voestalpine from an accumulate rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.41.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VLPNY opened at $7.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.52. Voestalpine has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $9.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Voestalpine had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Voestalpine will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

About Voestalpine

voestalpine AG engages in the production, processing, and distribution of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. The Steel division focuses on the production and processing of steel products for the segments automotive industry, white goods, electrical industry, processing industry, energy, and engineering industry.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Voestalpine (VLPNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Voestalpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voestalpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.