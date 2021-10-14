MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Price Target Raised to $19.00 at B. Riley

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

MTG has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGIC Investment from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MGIC Investment currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.29.

NYSE:MTG opened at $16.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. MGIC Investment has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $16.15.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $297.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.76 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 49.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MGIC Investment will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This is an increase from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 322,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,249,000 after buying an additional 17,470 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 6,871 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,797,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,900,000 after purchasing an additional 25,479 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,368,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,409,000 after purchasing an additional 299,464 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,975,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,216,000 after purchasing an additional 115,338 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

