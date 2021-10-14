Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mogo Inc. is a financial technology company. It provides financial health apps to consumers with solutions to manage and control their finances. The company’s products including free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid VisaCard(R), digital mortgage experience and the MogoCrypto account. Mogo Inc., formerly known as Mogo Finance Technology Inc., is based in VANCOUVER, Columbia. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Mogo from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James cut their price target on Mogo from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Mogo in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.79.

Shares of NASDAQ MOGO opened at $5.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $355.39 million, a PE ratio of 252.63 and a beta of 2.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.68. Mogo has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $12.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $11.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.01 million. Mogo had a net margin of 10.57% and a negative return on equity of 23.47%. Analysts predict that Mogo will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Mogo by 1,579.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 9,474 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Mogo during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Mogo during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mogo during the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mogo by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. 16.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mogo Company Profile

Mogo, Inc operates as a financial technology company. It provides a financial health app that empowers consumers with simple solutions to help them manage and control their finances. Through its app, the firm provides free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with platinum prepaid visa card and digital mortgage experience.

