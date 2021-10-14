Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lumos Pharma Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare and neglected diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of LUM-201 which is in clinical stage. Lumos Pharma Inc., formerly known as NewLink Genetics Corporation, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Lumos Pharma from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Lumos Pharma from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.50.

LUMO stock opened at $9.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.25. Lumos Pharma has a 52-week low of $7.23 and a 52-week high of $36.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.74.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.03). Lumos Pharma had a negative return on equity of 16.13% and a negative net margin of 3,370.83%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Lumos Pharma will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Lalande purchased 35,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.73 per share, for a total transaction of $311,477.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin M. Lalande purchased 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.55 per share, for a total transaction of $234,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 215,544 shares of company stock valued at $1,949,463 in the last ninety days. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lumos Pharma by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lumos Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Lumos Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lumos Pharma by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Lumos Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,586,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.36% of the company’s stock.

Lumos Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its product includes LUM-201, an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency (PGHD). The company was founded on June 4, 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

