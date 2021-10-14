World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $228.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “World Acceptance Corporation is engaged in the small-loan consumer finance business, offering short-term small loans, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. “

Get World Acceptance alerts:

Separately, Stephens raised World Acceptance from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

WRLD opened at $191.70 on Wednesday. World Acceptance has a fifty-two week low of $82.44 and a fifty-two week high of $209.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 13.37 and a quick ratio of 13.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $192.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.62.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $129.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.77 million. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.67%. On average, equities research analysts expect that World Acceptance will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO R Chad Prashad sold 7,579 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $1,398,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,548,777.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott Mcintyre sold 6,000 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,092,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,655,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,720 shares of company stock valued at $4,413,848. Company insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in World Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in World Acceptance by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,897 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in World Acceptance during the 2nd quarter worth about $320,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in World Acceptance by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,872 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in World Acceptance by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,371,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on World Acceptance (WRLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.