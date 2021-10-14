Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mesa Air Group, Inc. provides airlines services. The Company offers passenger transportation and regional air services. Mesa Air Group, Inc. is based in Phoenix, Arizona. “

Get Mesa Air Group alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised Mesa Air Group from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mesa Air Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.40.

Shares of MESA opened at $7.66 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Mesa Air Group has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $17.40. The company has a market cap of $274.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.07.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $125.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mesa Air Group will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MESA. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 1,057.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,616,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303,971 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Mesa Air Group during the first quarter valued at about $8,814,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mesa Air Group during the second quarter valued at about $5,985,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 17.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,567,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,530,000 after acquiring an additional 383,324 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 142.2% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 641,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,987,000 after acquiring an additional 376,700 shares during the period. 61.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet includes American Eagle and United Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mesa Air Group (MESA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.